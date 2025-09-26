Kenya: Jubilee Seeks Renewal At Special NDC Attended By Uhuru, Matiangi

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party's much-anticipated Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) is underway at the Ngong Racecourse with former President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing the meeting attended by among others former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The convention, convened after years of internal wrangles, is expected to chart the party's future direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The disputes that weakened the party were triggered by a faction led by nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA legislator Kanini Kega, who staged a coup in Jubilee, sparking a prolonged standoff.

The Chege-Kega faction challenged Kenyatta's continued role as leader following his retirement as President with the law restraining retired Presidents from active party politics.

All attention is now on Kenyatta's address with delegates and supporters keen to hear his guidance on unity and strategy going forward.

2027 ambition

Speculation has been mounting about Matiangi's possible role in Jubilee's revival as he eyes the presidency in 2027 under an opposition alliance including Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He recently held a consultative meeting with party members as part of his nationwide listening tour, a move seen by some as positioning him for a bigger role in the party.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the engagement with Matiangi was part of the build-up to the convention, describing it as a moment of renewal for the party.

"Today, I had the privilege of leading a consultative meeting with former Jubilee Party members of Parliament alongside Hon. Fred Matiangi and other leaders," Kioni said.

"Together, we reflected on our shared journey and laid the ground for the Jubilee Party NDC this Friday. This gathering is more than preparation; it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to unity, renewal, and a politics defined by purpose. Jubilee's story is still being written, and together we move," he explained..

With the NDC underway, focus remains on the resolutions that will emerge, particularly clarity on party leadership and Jubilee's strategy heading into 2027.