South Africa: Eskom Plan Could Keep Township Lights On for Good

The new smart meters will cut off only households that don't pay, instead of switching off power for whole communities.

Eskom wants to install 6.2 million meters, but the plan depends on community support in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Millions of South Africans could finally see an end to load reduction but only if their communities agree to Eskom's new plan.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the government will roll out millions of smart meters to Eskom customers over the next 12 to 18 months.

These devices will let Eskom switch off electricity only to households that don't pay, instead of cutting power to whole neighbourhoods.

Ramokgopa admitted that many communities see load reduction as unfair. "It creates the impression that the poor are penalised while the affluent escape," he said.

But he warned that the new system depends on public support, especially in areas where illegal connections are common.

Eskom's Agnes Mlambo said the utility plans to replace 6.2 million meters, though the final number depends on cost. About 600,000 meters are already available.

Mlambo said a big education campaign is coming to show people how smart meters work and why they matter.

The project is being funded by Eskom's budget and a R4-billion electrification grant.

Ramokgopa said communities that resist the rollout will be pushed to the back of the queue. "Where there is resistance, we will not impose ourselves," he said.

The smart meters will also make it easier to deliver free electricity directly to qualifying households. Right now, fewer than 500,000 of the 2.1 million eligible customers receive it.

The first rollout phase, covering 290 areas, runs until March next year. The goal is to eliminate load reduction by March 2027.