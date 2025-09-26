South Africa: Eskom Plan Could Keep Township Lights On for Good

26 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • The new smart meters will cut off only households that don't pay, instead of switching off power for whole communities.
  • Eskom wants to install 6.2 million meters, but the plan depends on community support in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Millions of South Africans could finally see an end to load reduction but only if their communities agree to Eskom's new plan.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the government will roll out millions of smart meters to Eskom customers over the next 12 to 18 months.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These devices will let Eskom switch off electricity only to households that don't pay, instead of cutting power to whole neighbourhoods.

Ramokgopa admitted that many communities see load reduction as unfair. "It creates the impression that the poor are penalised while the affluent escape," he said.

But he warned that the new system depends on public support, especially in areas where illegal connections are common.

Eskom's Agnes Mlambo said the utility plans to replace 6.2 million meters, though the final number depends on cost. About 600,000 meters are already available.

Mlambo said a big education campaign is coming to show people how smart meters work and why they matter.

The project is being funded by Eskom's budget and a R4-billion electrification grant.

Ramokgopa said communities that resist the rollout will be pushed to the back of the queue. "Where there is resistance, we will not impose ourselves," he said.

The smart meters will also make it easier to deliver free electricity directly to qualifying households. Right now, fewer than 500,000 of the 2.1 million eligible customers receive it.

The first rollout phase, covering 290 areas, runs until March next year. The goal is to eliminate load reduction by March 2027.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.