South Africa: Zola Dad Trades Sleep for His Family's Future

Sabelo Zamisa from Zola drives for Bolt and works as a teaching assistant to provide for his family and save for the future.

He starts work at 5am, spends the day at school and then drives until 10pm, leaving little time for family.

For 29-year-old Sabelo Zamisa from Zola, every day begins before sunrise and ends long after dark.

He works two jobs so his family can have a better future.

Zamisa drives for Bolt in the early mornings and late evenings. During the day, he works as a teaching assistant.

Not long ago he was a scholar transport driver, earning only R1,500 a month. Leaving that job helped his finances but came with sacrifices.

"I have to sacrifice time for my family because of the hours I work," he said.

When Bolt drivers went on strike and trips slowed, Zamisa applied for a teaching assistant post so he could still earn an income.

His daily routine starts at 5am behind the wheel. By 7:20am he is at school until 3pm. After school, he drives Bolt until 10pm.

Zamisa saves a part of what he earns. He says life feels more balanced now but the economy still worries him.

"There is a lot going on, we can't relax, we still strive to become better. We can't predict the future but we trust God our life will become better," he said.

Zamisa dreams of starting businesses in farming and property. For now, he says crime and corruption remain a big concern because they affect the economy.