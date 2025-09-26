South Africa: History Will Judge Israel 'Very Harshly' for the Atrocities Committed in Gaza - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned that Israel has 'completely ignored' the rulings of the International Court of Justice, but the atrocities 'will and must' come to an end.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, 25 September, that history would judge Israel "very harshly" for the atrocities it has committed in the Gaza Strip, saying it was a concern that Israel had ignored the rulings of the World Court.

"It is a matter of concern to us that the state of Israel, aided and abetted by other governments, has just completely ignored the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the very countries that talk about adherence to the rule of law are the ones who are actually trashing the notion of the rule of law; who are disregarding the rule of law," Ramaphosa told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

"If countries and members of the UN do that, what else is left? Because we're just really shredding and tearing to pieces the values and the principles that we should all be standing for."

Ramaphosa's remarks come after his speech to the UN General...