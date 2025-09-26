Tanzania: INEC Postpones Fuoni Constituency's Parliamentary Election

Zanzibar — FOLLOWING the sudden demise of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi(CCM)Fuoni parliamentary candidate, Abbas Ali Mwinyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the parliamentary election in the constituency until a new date for candidate nominations is set.

Abbas, who was the brother of the President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, passed away on September 25, 2025, while receiving treatment at Lumumba Hospital located in the Urban West Region.

According to a statement issued on September 25, 2025, by the Returning Officer for Fuoni Constituency, Miraji Mwadini Haji, he received a letter from the Deputy Secretary General of CCM Zanzibar notifying the Commission of Abbas's death.

He stated that due to this incident, the parliamentary election in Fuoni Constituency, located in West B District of Zanzibar, has been suspended effective September 25, 2025.

"In accordance with Section 71(2) of the Elections Act for the President, Members of Parliament, and Councilors No. 1 of 2024, the Commission will, through a notice published in the Government Gazette, set a new date for candidate nominations, and the parliamentary election process in the affected constituency will restart," the statement said.

"As such, the nominations of other lawfully nominated candidates will remain valid, unless a candidate withdraws, and there will be no campaigning for parliamentary candidates in the Fuoni Constituency until after the nomination of a new candidate," the statement further explained.