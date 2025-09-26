Uganda: Men Urged to Take Bigger Role in Family Planning As Uganda Marks World Contraceptive Day

Ugandan men are being urged to take a more active role in family planning as health advocates warn that low male involvement continues to undermine progress in reproductive health.

For decades, the burden of family planning has been borne almost entirely by women, with cultural norms often casting men as household decision-makers while excluding them from direct participation in contraception.

In Uganda, this has meant that women shoulder the stigma and health risks of contraceptive use while men retain control over finances and family size decisions.

To close this gap, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) launched the MenPlus Project in 2019, in partnership with Reproductive Health Uganda, private clinics, and with funding from the Erik E. and Edith H. Bergstrom Foundation.

The programme set out to redefine men's roles in family planning -- positioning them not just as bystanders, but as users, partners, and champions.

By June 2024, MenPlus had facilitated 668 vasectomies, 870 bilateral tubal ligations, and thousands of insertions of implants, IUDs, and injectables.

The project estimates it helped avert 2,334 unintended pregnancies, 688 abortions, 524 unsafe abortions, and 60 maternal and child deaths.

Despite these gains, vasectomy uptake in Uganda remains extremely low -- just 0.6% of the national contraceptive method mix.

Advocates say myths about masculinity and sexual performance, alongside limited access to trained providers in rural areas, remain major barriers.

Changing perceptions

Where MenPlus has been rolled out, there are signs of progress. Peer testimonies from men who have undergone vasectomies and their partners are helping to counter misinformation and shift perceptions.

The project has also embraced innovative community engagement, holding conversations in sports grounds, bars, communal cleaning sessions, and even board game gatherings.

"Family planning is not just a women's issue -- it is a shared responsibility," said RAHU Senior Programmes Officer Suliaman Muganza Byuma Bob.

"When men are informed and involved, outcomes improve not only for women but for families and communities."

The MenPlus team is calling for broader investment to scale successful models, including transforming clinics into "centers of excellence" for vasectomy services, expanding rural provider capacity, and using media platforms like radio dramas and talk shows to sustain national dialogue.

With Uganda targeting universal health coverage under Vision 2040, advocates stress that male participation in family planning must be seen as a national priority.

As the world marks World Contraceptive Day, RAHU's message to men is that they must step forward as equal partners, communities should celebrate responsible choices, and policymakers must channel more resources into male-centred initiatives.