Uganda: NRM's Focus Is Service Delivery, Not Opposition - PM Nabbanja

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has dismissed concerns that opposition figures pose a major threat to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), asserting that the government's priority remains on service delivery and economic transformation.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Nabbanja said that opposition candidates such as National Unity Platfrom President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, are not the NRM's main focus as they set out for the January 12 polls.

"Bobi Wine isn't a big threat for the NRM. We won't focus on those opposition candidates. We shall focus on service delivery. Some of these people have contested just to be seen, and this is part of the democracy that was brought by the NRM," Nabbanja said

The Kakumiro District Woman Member Of Parliament outlined the government's development agenda for the next five years and beyond, highlighting plans to mechanise agriculture, promote irrigation systems, and ensure year-round food production.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She emphasized that the NRM's economic vision aims to triple the size of Uganda's economy, with projections extending beyond 2031.

"We want to mechanise agriculture and do irrigation to make sure that we produce throughout the year. Our focus for the next five years and beyond is to expand the size of our economy threefold. We know that as NRM we shall continue beyond 2031," she said.

Nabbanja further praised the NRM for its record in maintaining peace and security, saying this achievement alone is a "plus and a tick' signifying a clear demonstration of the party's capacity to lead.

Her remarks come just days after NRM Chairman President Yoweri Museveni was formally nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest in the 2026 presidential elections under the party. At 81 years old, Museveni is seeking to extend his four-decade rule having first come to power in 1986.

Museveni will for the second time face off with Bobi Wine, who mounted a strong challenge in the 2021 elections, securing 35% of the vote against Museveni's 58%.

Other presidential candidates include Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP), Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), James Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Gen. Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man's Party (CMP), and Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People's Party (RPP).

As presidential aspirants prepare to begin their nationwide campaign tour on Tuesday, Nabbanja reiterated the NRM's stance that service delivery and economic growth, rather than opposition rhetoric, will define the ruling party's agenda.