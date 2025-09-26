Uganda: Teachers' Strike, Difficult Terrain Stall 2025 Education Census in Kigezi Sub-Region

The National Baseline Education Census (NBEC) 2025 has encountered major setbacks in the Kigezi sub-region, with officials citing the ongoing teachers' strike and the area's challenging terrain as significant obstacles to data collection.

The census, launched in June 2025 by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports, aims to gather critical data from schools and training institutions nationwide. The findings are expected to inform policy formulation, guide planning, and influence funding decisions in the education sector.

Stephen Baryahirwa, Head of Social Surveys and Censuses at UBOS, revealed that Phase Three of the census -- which includes Kigezi, Karamoja, West Nile, Tooro, and Rwenzori -- began last week. However, progress has been slow in some areas.

"The industrial action by teachers under UNATU has significantly disrupted data collection in government primary schools, especially where learners are not attending classes," Baryahirwa said.

He also noted that the rugged terrain of Kigezi continues to hamper field teams, making it difficult for enumerators to reach remote schools.

"Our teams are struggling to access some schools in the hard-to-reach areas. The terrain is proving to be a serious logistical challenge," he added.

Kauda Aliziki Lubega, UBOS Director of Economic Statistics, appealed to key stakeholders, including the media, to play a role in resolving the ongoing strike, emphasizing that national programs like the education census depend on stability in the education sector.

The 2025 National Baseline Education Census is considered a cornerstone for Uganda's long-term education planning and reform, and officials have expressed concern that prolonged disruptions could undermine its objectives.

UBOS has yet to confirm whether timelines for the census will be adjusted in light of the setbacks.