Eritrean Delegation Holds Bilateral Meetings With Various Officials

Representative for the Horn of Africa, and Ms. Maria Malmer Stenergard, Swedish Foreign Minister.

Discussions with the EU Special Representative focused on vital issues of peace and security in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region, as well as Eritrea-EU cooperation. Ms. Weber commended Eritrea's critical role in maintaining maritime safety and security in the Red Sea. Both sides emphasized the importance of respecting the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of all States, and agreed to continue engagement and coordination on key regional and bilateral matters.

The meeting with the Swedish Foreign Minister centered on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on the peace and security situation in the Horn of Africa.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Cuba, Mr. Bruno R. Parrilla; Mr. Sering M. Njie, Foreign Minister of Gambia; and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting with Cuba's Foreign Minister focused on international issues of mutual concern and enhancing cooperation in multilateral fora, including close coordination in upholding the principles of the UN Charter.

In the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Gambia, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation in multilateral fora to advance Africa's interests. They also exchanged views on peace and security challenges facing the continent.

During the friendly talks with his Omani counterpart, Mr. Badr bin H. Albusaidi, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh discussed ways to further strengthen the brotherly and historical relations between the two countries, particularly in the economic and trade sectors. They also addressed various international and regional issues of mutual interest.