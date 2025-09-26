Eritrea: Statement By Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam At the 49th G77 and China Annual Ministerial Meeting

document

Statement by H.E. Ms. Sophia Tesfamariam, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations, at the 49th Annual Meeting of The Ministers for Foreign Affairs of The Group Of 77 And China, 24 SEPTEMBER 2025

H.E. Mr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq and Chair of the Group of 77 and China,

Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates

Ladies and gentlemen

First, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank H.E Mr. Fuad Hussein and the Republic of Iraq for the able stewardship of the Group throughout the year 2025.

Mr. Chairman,

In the aftermath of a devastating war, eighty years ago, the United Nations was founded on a visionary Charter. Though the majority of our nations in the Global South were not at the table back then, its core principles like the sovereign equality of all states, peaceful dispute resolution, and respect for territorial integrity, were designed to promote a better life for all and to protect humanity from fear, war, and deprivation.

Yet today, the United Nations, as a system and its noble objectives, has been hijacked. Too often, hegemonic greedy powers have diverted it from its mission, turning it into a tool for coercion, unilateral agendas, and the perpetuation of unjust world economic order.

The answer should not be to abandon multilateralism but rather to reclaim its true spirit. We must reaffirm our commitment to unwavering adherence to the letter and spirit of the Charter of the United Nations, to international law, and to the fundamental principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states. True multilateralism is all about respectful dialogue and cooperation among equals.

Eritrea's commitment in this regard is firm and clear. We believe in a world built on International Law, fair multilateralism, genuine cooperation, and sustainable development without leaving any one behind.

Eritrea's story since independence is indeed unique in many respects. It is one of resilience, determination and steadfastness. After independence, guided by the principles of equality, justice, and self-reliance, Eritrea started from scratch and with high hopes, bold ambitions, clear vision and a comprehensive national development plan. However, this was quickly tested by external hostilities, existential threats and unilateral coercive sanctions that threatened the very survival of the nation. Unfortunately, these challenges persist to this day.

Choosing to defend its sovereignty, Eritrea faced these challenges head-on, and through it all, the country has emerged with a strengthened sense of determination and resilience. Today, more than ever before, Eritrea is ready and determined to defend its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while striving to thrive, develop and grow.

Eritrea is committed to using its own strengths and resources, while also partnering with global initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is equally committed to the goals and principles of the group of 77 and China and to the South-South cooperation to foster solidarity and achieve shared progress.

In the struggle for a fairer international system, we believe that the Group of 77 and China is our collective voice. It embodies the hopes of the Global South. Since its founding sixty-one years ago, this group has been the cornerstone of the fight for equity, mutual respect and partnership of equals. Under Iraq's capable leadership this past year, it has shown what principled unity can achieve.

Mr. Chairman,

At a time when geopolitical rivalries, tensions and conflicts are rising; the trust gaps between nations are widening, and unilateralism is gaining momentum and fertile grounds; the challenges we face demand greater solidarity, sharper focus, and clearer resolve from our Group. We must be more assertive in shaping the global development architecture and in correcting the deliberately skewed balance among the three main pillars of the UN system so that development is no longer sidelined, but placed at the center where it belongs.

This requires the comprehensive reform of the United Nations as a whole, and a fundamental overhaul of the international financial institutions that are increasingly becoming unresponsive. They must be made more democratic, representative, efficient, effective and responsive to the needs of developing countries.

Our voice must not only be heard; it must be heeded and respected. Our development needs must not only be acknowledged; they must be addressed and fulfilled. In the Global South, as a group or individually, we must have full ownership and leadership of our own development priorities, strategies and programs.

For Eritrea, national sovereignty, self-reliance, as well as ownership of development policy and philosophy are not up for debate or compromise. For us they are not abstract ideals, they are the essential foundations for a peaceful and just global community and the prerequisites for any genuine sustainable development.

On this 80th anniversary, let us recommit ourselves, not to the flawed UN system we have, but to the visionary one we were promised. A system that serves all of us. A system where every nation, no matter its size or wealth has an equal voice and an equal right to peace, development and justice.

I Thank you