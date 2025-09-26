Liberia: Ex-Prez. Sirleaf Urges Global Leaders to Recommit to Peace

Former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called on world leaders to recommit to the principles of the United Nations Charter, emphasizing dialogue, prevention, and collective security as the organization marks its 80th anniversary.

Addressing a high-level UN meeting on peace and security, Sirleaf said the world must confront growing instability, particularly in Africa, where democracy is weakening and violent conflicts continue to stretch across regions from Sudan to the Sahel and the Great Lakes.

"Prevention costs less than reconstruction. Reconciliation is a process, not an event," she declared, stressing that peace agreements must be backed by institutions, justice, and opportunities for citizens to secure lasting stability.

Reflecting on Liberia's own recovery from years of civil war, Sirleaf highlighted the critical role of the United Nations in disarmament, security reform, and reconciliation efforts. She praised initiatives such as India's all-female police unit, which helped strengthen public trust during peacekeeping operations. "Liberia's story illustrates UN-led progress and success," she noted, crediting international support with helping her country transition "from war into peace with accountability, dialogue, and opportunity."

However, Sirleaf warned that the current multilateral system is falling short in meeting the challenges of a "technologically enabled world," where conflicts, disinformation, and inequality threaten global security. "Commemoration without candor is unaffordable," she said.

She called for immediate action to protect civilians, increase funding for conflict prevention, ensure accountability in leadership, and guarantee women's full participation in peace processes. "Peace is not built only in conference rooms, but in classrooms where girls learn without fear, clinics where mothers deliver safely, and markets where youth find dignified work," she added.

As the UN reflects on its founding mission eight decades later, Sirleaf urged leaders to translate commitments into tangible results for vulnerable communities worldwide. "Our answer must be yes not because the world is less dangerous, but because our determination is stronger, better together," she affirmed.

Concluding her remarks, the former president appealed for concrete commitments, funded priorities, and a clear timetable for action, ensuring that the United Nations remains "a place of peace, a place of refuge, a place of unity, and a place of hope."

Sirleaf's latest appeal builds on her longstanding advocacy at the United Nations for peace, gender equality, and global solidarity. In 2015, while serving as Liberia's president, she addressed the UN General Assembly during the 20th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on women's rights.

She reminded the world that while progress had been made since 1995, including increased access to education for girls, higher representation of women in leadership, and greater participation in governance, the pace of change remained far too slow.

"At the current rate, it will take 81 years to achieve gender equity in the workplace, 75 years to reach equal pay, and more than 30 years to achieve gender balance in decision-making," she cautioned.

Calling for urgent action, Sirleaf urged global leaders to embrace the goal of Planet 50-50 by 2030, emphasizing protection, education, training, and access to resources for women and girls. "It is not enough to make speeches, hold international meetings, issue communiqués and declarations. Women leaders have said unequivocally: It is time for equality," she declared.

She also recalled Liberia's own resilience after years of civil conflict and its battle against the Ebola outbreak, expressing hope that her leadership would leave the country better than she found it. "When the next five-year celebration of Beijing takes place in 2020, I will have served and left a better country than I found," she said at the time.

Her 2015 words echo through her 2025 call underscoring a consistent message: that peace, equality, and justice are not abstract ideals, but urgent priorities that demand action, accountability, and inclusion.