Uganda: Mugarra On Conservation, Tourism, and Uganda's Warmth

On the Next Morning, Switch show on Next Radio 106.1FM, Hon. Mugarra, the State Minister for Tourism, shared inspiring insights about his personal journey into conservation and tourism, as well as Uganda's unmatched beauty and hospitality.

Growing up in Ntoroko, a protected area surrounded by a tourist reserve, Hon. Mugarra explained that he naturally developed a deep appreciation for conservation. "That environment sparked my lasting interest in the field," he said. His background continues to drive his commitment to protecting Uganda's natural heritage while promoting sustainable tourism.

But beyond landscapes and wildlife, he emphasised that Uganda's greatest treasure is its people. "The best part of experiencing Uganda goes beyond its stunning landscapes. It is the warmth of its people. You can sit with a stranger anywhere here and talk like you have known each other forever," he remarked. This sense of belonging, he noted, is what makes Uganda a truly unique destination.

Hon. Mugarra also touched on practical aspects of tourism in Uganda, clarifying entry fees for national parks. Ugandans pay in shillings with multiple payment options available, while international visitors are charged in dollars. This ensures that both locals and foreigners can access and enjoy Uganda's rich tourist attractions.

The conversation aired on Next Morning Switch, on Next Radio 106.1FM, Uganda's first audio-visual radio station. Next Radio blends music, culture, and talk shows, giving listeners both entertainment and insight. Audiences can tune in via 106.1 FM, stream live through Afromobile, the website, www.nextradio.co.ug, or catch the action on the station's vibrant digital platforms.

Through this discussion, Next Morning Switch not only highlighted the importance of tourism and conservation but also reaffirmed Next Radio's commitment to giving Ugandans conversations that matter.