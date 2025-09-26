Uganda: MPs Push for Policy to Support Teenage Mothers in School

Members of Parliament under the Uganda Parliamentary Forum to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancies have called for a policy that mandates support for teenage mothers to complete their studies after giving birth.

The call was made by Bunyole East MP Yusuf Mutembuli during a meeting with teenage mothers and fathers, who shared the challenges of balancing parenthood with schoolwork.

Many expressed eagerness to return to school but cited childcare responsibilities as a major obstacle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mutembuli emphasized the need for structures that allow young mothers to continue their education while also educating children about the risks and consequences of early pregnancies.

In August, MPs and civil society organisations renewed calls for coordinated action against teenage pregnancies and child marriages, warning that these issues threaten Uganda's social fabric and future development.

The discussion followed the dissemination of a policy brief on teenage pregnancy in Adjumani and Buyende districts, organised by a consortium of NGOs led by Right To Play.

Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi expressed concern over the rising number of teenage pregnancies, blaming weak law enforcement and societal moral decline.

She called on Parliament to review existing laws and introduce stricter punitive measures against offenders, many of whom are relatives of victims.

"We have the laws, but it is time to review them and put in place punitive measures to deal with the men and boys who impregnate young girls," Opendi said.

Opendi also highlighted the link between teenage pregnancies and early marriages, noting that some girls give birth to up to four children before turning 18.

She stressed that passing legislation such as the Marriage Bill would be critical in protecting girls from abuse.

Right To Play presented findings from a four-year sexual health and education project in Obongi and Moyo districts, which led to a 15.9% drop in teenage pregnancies.

The project worked with over 200 parents' groups, 66 health centres, and 130 schools to improve adolescent health and education retention.

According to Titus Tumusiime, Country Director for Right To Play, initiatives included training health workers to provide youth-friendly services, empowering young people on their rights, and teaching girls to make reusable sanitary pads to prevent school absenteeism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite successes in West Nile, Tumusiime cautioned that Uganda still records some of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Africa, with approximately 30,000 adolescents becoming pregnant each month.

Wakiso District Woman MP Betty Ethel Naluyima urged a shift in focus to include boys in prevention strategies.

"Whatever happens to the girl-child often starts with the boy-child. We can no longer address teenage pregnancies without talking about boys and men," she said, noting that over half of Uganda's population is under 18 and that school retention is a major challenge.

Naluyima emphasized mentoring boys to respect and protect girls as a strategy to reduce early pregnancies and strengthen cultural values.

Busoga and Bukedi sub-regions are among the worst affected by adolescent pregnancies. According to the 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, 29.5% of adolescent girls in Bukedi had already given birth, with 3.6% pregnant for the first time.

In Busoga, 28.4% of girls aged 15 to 19 were mothers, while 5.8% were currently pregnant.

These figures exceed the national average of 23.5%, underscoring persistent gaps in contraception access, education, and healthcare delivery.