Ugandan-Born Mukasa Shines As Man City Beat Huddersfield

Ugandan football fans have a new reason to cheer as Divine Mukasa starred in his debut for Manchester City yesterday.

Born in London to a Ugandan father, Sam Mukasa, and a Lithuanian mother, Liam Mukasa, the 18-year-old midfielder has quickly become a source of pride for fans in Uganda.

Mukasa played a pivotal role in City's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Huddersfield Town at Accu Stadium in West Yorkshire, providing the assist for Phil Foden's opening goal that gave City the lead at halftime.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His composure, vision, and precise passing drew widespread praise, signaling that he can compete at the highest levels of European football.

Coach Pep Guardiola noted that Mukasa started as a central striker in a strong City lineup but interpreted the role differently from Erling Haaland.

"He drifted to the left and into deeper areas, frequently linking up with Foden, while Savinho and Oscar Bobb occupied the wide positions," Guardiola explained.

Despite this unconventional positioning, Mukasa impressed with intelligent movement, creating space and opportunities for his teammates.

His debut also underscores Manchester City's successful academy system. Mukasa, who joined City at 16 from West Ham United, was one of six academy graduates in the starting XI.

His performance strengthens his case for further first-team opportunities under Guardiola.

Off the pitch, Mukasa has represented England at youth level, earning 24 caps across the U16, U17, and U18 teams.

He was called up to the England U17 squad for the UEFA U17 European Championship qualifiers in March 2024, showcasing his experience on the international stage.

Mukasa's journey from youth football in London to the English League mirrors the paths of other Ugandan talents such as Emmanuel Okwi, Farouk Miya, Khalid Aucho, Allan Okello, and Mike Mutyaba, who have also pursued careers abroad.

Analysts like Brian Tuka and Fifi Phiona Pinky of NBS Sport suggest that his breakthrough could inspire a new generation of Ugandan footballers and diaspora athletes to aim for the global stage.

"It's incredible to see a Ugandan making such an impact in the EFL Carabao Cup," tweeted Manchester City fan Aggrey Waguma. "Mukasa's debut is a proud moment for our football."