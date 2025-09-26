Ethiopia: Tourism Research Crucial in Expanding Knowledge, Supporting Evidence Based Decision-Making - Tourism Minister

Addis Ababa — The contribution of research is essential to expand knowledge and support evidence based decision-making in the tourism sector, Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa said.

The 5th National Conference on tourism research and studies, which brought together scholars, policymakers, and hotel and tourism industry leaders, was held in Addis Ababa today.

The conference illustrated how tourism can serve as a catalyst for economic enhancement and social equity in urban environments, highlighting ways to promote sustainable tourism, ensure the cultural heritages of the country are preserved, and foster economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Opening the conference, the Minister pointed out that research and studies on tourism are of paramount importance to guide policy, inform practical actions, and foster collaboration across regions, institutions, and stakeholders.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, tourism research would strengthen research frameworks, expand knowledge of the sector, and support evidence-based decision-making for sustainable tourism growth.

Emphasizing on collaborative approach to boost the tourism sector in the country, Selamawit further called on stakeholders and partners to work closely with the ministry to exploit the immense tourism potential of the country.

The Minister said the languages, beliefs, and traditions of nations and nationalities of Ethiopia are protected and preserved in their originality.

On his part, Yonas Yilma, Research Studies Lead Executive Officer at Ethiopian Heritage Authority, noted that values of the UNESCO-inscribed intangible heritages of Ethiopia such as the Gada System, the Shuwalid Festival, and Xeer Ciise Customary Law are integral to sustainable development goals, including gender equality, peace and justice, health and justice, quality education, social inclusion and among others.

On his part, Sintayehu Aynalem, Tourism Management Lecturer at Madda Walabu University emphasized the need for green empowerment in Ethiopia's hotel sector.

His paper focus on promoting practices that align with global sustainability standards and benefit local communities.

Moreover, he addressed the vital connection between sustainable community-based tourism and livelihood improvement in urban areas, with a specific focus on Addis Ababa.