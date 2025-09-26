Ethiopia: China, Ethiopia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Industrial Cooperation As Business Climate Improves

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have reiterated their commitment to advancing cooperation in the industry sector, noting the swift growth of Ethiopia's business environment.

Chinese delegation led by Industry and Information Technology Minister Li Lecheng and Ethiopia's delegation led by Industry Minister Melaku Alebel held bilateral talks in Addis Ababa today.

Addressing the meeting, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said Ethiopia has made remarkable strides in recent years in creating a more conducive business environment, including policy and regulation reforms, infrastructure improvement, investment incentives, and human capital development, among others.

Ethiopia's reform program is designed to modernize the economy, improve competitiveness, and create a vibrant private sector, he added.

It also focuses on macroeconomic stabilization, business climate improvement and structural transformation, with special emphasis on industrialization.

According to the Minister, Ethiopia has already seen improvement in investment procedures, logistic facilitation, and policy predictability, laying the ground for sustainable Foreign Direct Investment.

Citing the crucial role of Chinese enterprises in the industry sector, Melaku said these contributions have been essential to Ethiopia's emergence as the regional hub for light manufacturing.

"Today's bilateral dialogue is (therefore) both a celebration of our shared achievement and a moment to chart a bold vision for the future."

He further urged Chinese partners to continue playing a leading role by bringing investment to Ethiopia, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and helping to integrate Ethiopia into the global industrial value chain.

Together, Ethiopia and China can turn commitments into action and aspiration into achievement, the Minister underscored.

China's Industry and Information Technology Minister, Li Lecheng, on his part, commended Ethiopia for taking actions to improve the business environment and provide a more favorable climate for investors and more cooperation opportunities, encouraging Chinese companies to come and invest in Ethiopia.

"We are convinced that after a series of proactive measures being implemented by Ethiopia, Chinese enterprises as well as those from elsewhere in the world will be attracted to this destination in greater number," he noted.

He finally reaffirmed China's readiness to strengthen the continued engagements with Ethiopia in transforming the industry sector.