Ethiopia: China, Ethiopia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Industrial Cooperation As Business Climate Improves

25 September 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have reiterated their commitment to advancing cooperation in the industry sector, noting the swift growth of Ethiopia's business environment.

Chinese delegation led by Industry and Information Technology Minister Li Lecheng and Ethiopia's delegation led by Industry Minister Melaku Alebel held bilateral talks in Addis Ababa today.

Addressing the meeting, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said Ethiopia has made remarkable strides in recent years in creating a more conducive business environment, including policy and regulation reforms, infrastructure improvement, investment incentives, and human capital development, among others.

Ethiopia's reform program is designed to modernize the economy, improve competitiveness, and create a vibrant private sector, he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It also focuses on macroeconomic stabilization, business climate improvement and structural transformation, with special emphasis on industrialization.

According to the Minister, Ethiopia has already seen improvement in investment procedures, logistic facilitation, and policy predictability, laying the ground for sustainable Foreign Direct Investment.

Citing the crucial role of Chinese enterprises in the industry sector, Melaku said these contributions have been essential to Ethiopia's emergence as the regional hub for light manufacturing.

"Today's bilateral dialogue is (therefore) both a celebration of our shared achievement and a moment to chart a bold vision for the future."

He further urged Chinese partners to continue playing a leading role by bringing investment to Ethiopia, introducing cutting-edge technologies, and helping to integrate Ethiopia into the global industrial value chain.

Together, Ethiopia and China can turn commitments into action and aspiration into achievement, the Minister underscored.

China's Industry and Information Technology Minister, Li Lecheng, on his part, commended Ethiopia for taking actions to improve the business environment and provide a more favorable climate for investors and more cooperation opportunities, encouraging Chinese companies to come and invest in Ethiopia.

"We are convinced that after a series of proactive measures being implemented by Ethiopia, Chinese enterprises as well as those from elsewhere in the world will be attracted to this destination in greater number," he noted.

He finally reaffirmed China's readiness to strengthen the continued engagements with Ethiopia in transforming the industry sector.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.