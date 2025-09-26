Zimbabwe: South African House Duo Liquideep Reunites After Hiatus

Beloved South African house music duo Liquideep has officially reunited, ending a long hiatus that left fans longing for their signature sound.

The group, composed of Jonathan "Ziyon" Hamilton and Thabo "Ryzor" Shokgolo, made the exciting announcement on 24 September 2025, through a humorous video posted on the social media platform X.

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the pair comically discussing their past fame before teasing their reunion, sparking a wave of excitement across social media.

Formed in Johannesburg in 2007, Liquideep quickly rose to prominence, becoming a staple in the local music scene. Their debut album, Fabrics of the Heart, achieved multi-platinum status, producing chart-topping hits like "Alone" and "Fairytale".

The duo's success was cemented at the 2011 South African Music Awards, where they took home several accolades, solidifying their place as one of the country's most successful house acts.

Following their reunion announcement, Liquideep has already lined up several performances, with a show scheduled in Durban on 1 November and another in Bloemfontein. While the duo has not yet announced a new album, a recent remake of their classic track "BBM" has fans speculating about new material.