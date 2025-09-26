Zimbabwe: We Look Forward to Make History in Zimbabwe, UAE Women's Team Captain Esha Says

25 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Gulf News

Dubai — The UAE women's cricket team is poised to make history as they embark on their first-ever One-Day International (ODI) series, beginning Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. This landmark tour marks the team's debut in the 50-over format, with four ODIs scheduled against the Zimbabwe women's team.

The UAE earned ODI status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in May this year, following a string of impressive performances in T20 Internationals that propelled them into the top 15 global rankings--securing their place in the longer format.

The four ODIs will be played on September 26, 28, 30, and October 2, all starting at 9:15 AM local time. The series will be followed by two T20Is on October 5 and 6.

Team captain Esha Oza expressed her excitement ahead of the historic series. "The entire squad is looking forward to making history this week. We've worked incredibly hard to earn our ICC ODI status, and now we're ready to take this next step. Since arriving in Zimbabwe, we've acclimatised well and got off to a good start by winning our practice match against the High Performance team."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Our preparation has been thorough. We had an intensive training camp in Dubai that helped us not only select a strong 17-player squad but also fine-tune our game plan for this series. We've put in the work both mentally and physically to meet the demands of the 50-over format. We're excited for the first ball to be bowled tomorrow."

Emirates Cricket Board Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad said, "This is a truly historic moment for UAE cricket as our women's team makes its ODI debut. It's the result of years of dedication, development, and investment in women's cricket. The players have performed consistently in T20Is, and they fully deserve the ICC ODI status they've achieved."

Squad: Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support staff: Subha Venkataraman (team manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach) and Merin Saji (physiotherapist).

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.