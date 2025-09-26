Rwanda: What to Know About Ex-Ferwafa SG Kalisa's Trial

Gasabo Primary Court on Thursday, September 25, heard the bail application of former Secretary General of FERWAFA, Adolphe Kalisa, commonly known as Camarade. He is facing charges of embezzlement and use of forged documents.

The prosecutors allege that he misappropriated over $21,000.

Allegations

According to the prosecution, the case stems from the national football team (Amavubi)'s trip to Nigeria in 2024, where FERWAFA had disbursed more than $43,000 to cover expenses at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo City.

Upon returning to Kigali, Kalisa reported that all the funds had been spent.

However, the prosecutors argued that Kalisa diverted a portion of the funds to his pocket. They pointed out that he submitted an invoice of $40,000 to FERWAFA for hotel payments, but later revised the figure to $26,000, but failed to explain how the remaining part of the money was used.

The prosecutors further claimed that Kalisa inflated budgets for Amavubi's upcoming World Cup qualifier trips in 2025. For instance, he submitted hotel budget documents of $56,320 for the August 2025 trip, while the hotel confirmed requesting only $26,000.

Similarly, during a trip to South Africa, Kalisa allegedly reported hotel costs of $35,000 for Rwanda's match against Zimbabwe. However, a witness, Desire Niyitanga, who was on the trip, disputed the figures.

Kalisa reportedly told investigators that he entrusted part of the payment to a "FIFA agent" named Kenani. Prosecutors questioned why he would hand money to a third party while he was present at the hotel.

They also accused Kalisa of submitting forged invoices. The prosecutors requested the court to remand Kalisa for 30 days, citing risks of obstructing investigations.

Defence's argument

Kalisa denied all charges, insisting that the said FIFA agent, whom he trusted, provided the invoices. He claimed he had no reason to doubt Kenani's credibility.

He requested bail, arguing that his release would enable him to clarify the allegations. He also expressed willingness to reimburse the contested amount.

His lawyer, Emmanuel Bizimana, argued that Kalisa should be tried out of custody, noting his health condition and readiness to provide bail worth more than four times the disputed sum.

The bail ruling is scheduled for Monday, September 29.