Rwanda: Ur, Korean University Sign MOU to Boost Research

University of Rwanda (UR) and South Korea's Yonsei University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic exchange, advance research, and inspire researchers.

Signed on September 24 on the sidelines of Yonsei University's 140th Anniversary Conference by UR Vice Chancellor Prof. Kayihura Muganga Didas and Dr. Yoon Dong-sup, President of Yonsei University, the MoU's initial focus areas of collaboration will include medical and related sciences, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The partnership is expected to open doors for joint research projects, faculty and shared innovation initiatives that will strengthen Rwanda's knowledge economy.

Kayihura described the agreement as a major milestone for UR, saying it aligns with Rwanda's commitment to invest in its people through education, skills development, and infrastructure.

"This MoU means a lot for the University of Rwanda because we are always pursuing such collaborations with the best so that we may also keep ourselves as the best," he said.

"Yonsei University is one of the top three universities in South Korea, and it is recognised globally. By this MoU, we are giving our students and faculty an opportunity to interact with students and researchers of that status," he added.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the agreement builds on previous ties with Yonsei University, which signed a general cooperation agreement with Rwanda's Ministry of Education in April 2024 and awarded President Paul Kagame an honorary doctorate in Public Administration in June 2024 for his leadership in transforming Rwanda.

According to Kayihura, the partnership is not only about research excellence but also about values:

"Our collaboration with Yonsei University fits very well with UR's long-term vision to position itself as a leading research and innovation hub. Yonsei, being a Christian university and quite advanced in ethical technological research, will inspire our researchers and students to focus on ethical and responsible research that considers the advancement of humanity, especially in this era of fear and uncertainty with AI predominance."

