Rwanda: RIB Arrests Suspects Filmed Beating Man Inside Cell Office

25 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Several people seen in a video assaulting a man inside Munanira I Cell office in Nyakabanda Sector, Nyarugenge District, have been arrested, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed.

The footage, shared on X, shows men in community security uniforms beating the man with sticks inside the office. In the same video, several voices are heard urging the officers to stop, warning the beating was endangering his life.

Via its official X account, RIB confirmed that the suspects have been arrested.

"The suspects of the assault are currently detained at Rwezamenyo RIB station as their case file is being processed before submission to the prosecution," read RIB's post.

RIB reminded the public that anyone engaging in acts of violence, regardless of their position or occupation, is punishable by law.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.