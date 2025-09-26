Rwanda: RIB Arrests Suspects Filmed Beating Man Inside Cell Office

Several people seen in a video assaulting a man inside Munanira I Cell office in Nyakabanda Sector, Nyarugenge District, have been arrested, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed.

The footage, shared on X, shows men in community security uniforms beating the man with sticks inside the office. In the same video, several voices are heard urging the officers to stop, warning the beating was endangering his life.

Via its official X account, RIB confirmed that the suspects have been arrested.

"The suspects of the assault are currently detained at Rwezamenyo RIB station as their case file is being processed before submission to the prosecution," read RIB's post.

RIB reminded the public that anyone engaging in acts of violence, regardless of their position or occupation, is punishable by law.