Rwanda: 'Home of Dreams' Cycling Centre Opens in Bugesera

Israel Premier Tech cycling team, in collaboration with the Gasore Serge Foundation and Bugesera District, officially opened the Home of Dreams, a multi-level youth cycling center located within the Field of Dreams bike facility on September 24.

Located in Nyatarama Sector, the new hub is the first of its kind in Africa, featuring both a race track and a pump track. It has been officially recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) as a Regional Training Center.

The inauguration event was attended by Rwanda's Minister of Sports Nelly Mukazayire, Israel Ambassador to Rwanda, Einat Weiss, World Cycling Center Director Jacques Landry and Bugesera Mayor Richard Mutabazi among other dignitaries, as students from the Gasore Serge Foundation showcased their skills on the new track.

Mukazayire commended the establishment of the Home of Dreams as a meaningful investment in the country's future cyclists, aligning with Rwanda's national vision to become a global sporting hub.

"Everything we're doing here is for the next generation, they are the dream -- the future of today and tomorrow. By combining world-class cycling infrastructure with education and life skills at this facility, we're building more than athletes; we're shaping resilient, empowered citizens," she said.

The Minister highlighted the Field of Dreams as a model project that touches on all three pillars of Rwanda's sports strategy: talent development, infrastructure building, and sports business.

"From this single investment, we see the full ecosystem, youth discovering their potential, learning new skills, and even job creation through businesses connected to the center. This is how sport transforms a community."

According to Jacques Landry, Director of the UCI World Cycling Center, the Field of Dreams facility is a key part of the global strategy to grow cycling in underrepresented regions.

"There's real energy here, and this is only the beginning. At the UCI, we're committed to developing cycling across Africa as part of our 2030 agenda. Facilities like this are essential in localizing the sport and making it accessible to young riders across the continent," he noted.

He added that the collaboration behind this project represents the kind of partnership needed to bring long-term impact, calling the initiative "inspiring and essential" for the future of global cycling.

Shaul Hatzir, the driving force behind the Home of Dreams project, expressed deep personal pride in seeing the facility come to life, calling it an emotional milestone and a shared vision realized.

He thanked all partners for their trust and support, including the Rwandan government, local leaders, and his own family, and emphasized that the project is not a one-time effort but the beginning of a long-term commitment to youth development in Bugesera.

"This isn't just about cycling, it's about giving young people here a real chance to dream and to build a better future. We're just getting started."

The Mayor of Bugesera, Richard Mutabazi, described the inauguration of the Home of Dreams as a deeply meaningful moment for the local community.

He traced the project's roots back to a shared vision formed years ago, one focused on empowering youth through cycling, education, and community values.

"What started as a dream has become a symbol of hope and opportunity for our youth. This facility is not just a place to train; it's a platform to transform lives, nurture discipline, and inspire ambition," he said.

He credited long-term partnerships, including the Gasore Serge Foundation, the district government, and international supporters, for turning an idea into an internationally recognized center that will serve future generations of Rwandan cyclists.