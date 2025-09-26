Rwanda: Women's U23 Debut Road Races At UCI World Championships

25 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

The UCI's Individual Time Trial (ITT) has come to an end and the focus has now shifted to the road races. The first event will be the Women's Under-23 road race set to take place on Thursday, September 25.

This will be the very first time the Under-23 women will compete in their own standalone road race. In 2024, the category was not held separately; instead, Under-23 women competed within the elite women's race.

A total of 82 riders from 40 countries will battle it out over a 119.3 km course featuring 2,435 meters of elevation gain. The race starts at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) at 1:05 p.m. and riders will take on the road to Gishushu, Nyarutarama near MTN headquarters, and Kabuga ka Nyarutarama.

ALSO READ: What stood out in UCI time trials in Kigali ?

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From there, they will turn around near Utexrwa, pass the golf course, turn at SOS Children's Village, head toward MINAGRI, and connect with the road from Kacyiru.

The route will then continue past Meridien Station, the University of Kigali roundabout, behind KBC, and up the climb to Mediheal. Riders will also face the stony road near Women Foundation Ministries, before heading toward the Ombudsman's Office traffic lights and returning to finish at KCC.

One of the toughest sections of the course is the cobblestone climb in Kimihurura, a 1.3 km stretch with an elevation gain of 74 meters, likely to be a decisive point in the race.

Ivory Coast, Namibia and Bolivia will be the first to start the race. Rwanda fronts four representatives in Charlotte Iragena, Jazilla Mwamikazi, Martha Ntakirutimana, and Claudette Nyirarukundo.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.