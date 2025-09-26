Rwanda: Women's U23 Debut Road Races At UCI World Championships

The UCI's Individual Time Trial (ITT) has come to an end and the focus has now shifted to the road races. The first event will be the Women's Under-23 road race set to take place on Thursday, September 25.

This will be the very first time the Under-23 women will compete in their own standalone road race. In 2024, the category was not held separately; instead, Under-23 women competed within the elite women's race.

A total of 82 riders from 40 countries will battle it out over a 119.3 km course featuring 2,435 meters of elevation gain. The race starts at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) at 1:05 p.m. and riders will take on the road to Gishushu, Nyarutarama near MTN headquarters, and Kabuga ka Nyarutarama.

From there, they will turn around near Utexrwa, pass the golf course, turn at SOS Children's Village, head toward MINAGRI, and connect with the road from Kacyiru.

The route will then continue past Meridien Station, the University of Kigali roundabout, behind KBC, and up the climb to Mediheal. Riders will also face the stony road near Women Foundation Ministries, before heading toward the Ombudsman's Office traffic lights and returning to finish at KCC.

One of the toughest sections of the course is the cobblestone climb in Kimihurura, a 1.3 km stretch with an elevation gain of 74 meters, likely to be a decisive point in the race.

Ivory Coast, Namibia and Bolivia will be the first to start the race. Rwanda fronts four representatives in Charlotte Iragena, Jazilla Mwamikazi, Martha Ntakirutimana, and Claudette Nyirarukundo.