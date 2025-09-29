Kenya: Govt to List All Inmates On SHA By Year End to Tackle Disease Burden in Prisons

28 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Meru — Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco has announced that the government will place all inmates under the Social Health Authority (SHA) by the end of the year in a bid to curb the spread of disease in correctional facilities.

Beacco noted that sexual offenders account for nearly 40 per cent of the prison population hence the need for urgent action.

Speaking in Meru on Sunday, Beacco said the high number of inmates jailed for sexual offences has fueled overcrowding and created health challenges within the prison system.

"Almost 40 percent of the problems I have are due to sexual offences - rape, sodomy, gender-based violence," she said, adding that Meru alone hosts nearly 1,000 such offenders.

"My prisons are overcrowded, overfilled, and this brings other problems."

The PS warned that the congestion and high concentration of offenders has worsened the spread of communicable diseases such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV, while straining already limited medical resources.

"The highest prevalence of HIV incidences is here in Meru. I don't have money for medicines," she said.

She added that enrolling inmates on SHA would ensure continuous access to treatment and improve disease management across facilities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.