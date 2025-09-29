Kenya: Ex-Ruto Minister and Advisor Tips 2027 Presidential Contest for a Runoff

28 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former presidential adviser Moses Kuria has predicted that Kenya's 2027 presidential election will head into a runoff, saying no candidate will secure the constitutional threshold to win outright in the first round.

Kuria, who served in President William Ruto's Cabinet until July, said the country's maturing democracy is poised for a historic first.

"Kenya's fledgling multi-party democratic project has been growing gradually over the last 33 years. In 2027 a new chapter will be written in this book. For the first time the winner of the Presidential Election will be decided in a run-off. There will be no outright winner in the first round," he remarked on Sunday.

50 per cent +1 rule

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Under Article 138 of the Constitution, a candidate can only be declared president if they secure more than half of all the votes cast nationally (50 per cent plus 1 vote) and at least 25 percent of votes in more than half of the 47 counties.

If no candidate meets this threshold, the law requires a fresh election within 30 days. Only the two leading candidates from the first round can contest the runoff, and the one who garners the most votes is declared president.

Despite being in force since the 2010 Constitution, the runoff provision has never been triggered.

Both the 2013 and 2022 presidential contests saw legal disputes over tallying and validity of results, but winners in both elections were declared after surpassing the 50 per cent plus one requirement.

The 2017 presidential election went down in history as the first State House race nullified by court with President Uhuru Kenyatta winning a fresh poll boycotted by his opponent Raila Odinga after securing a 98 per cent win from a 39 per cent voiter turnout.

Kuria's remarks come amid speculation that shifting alliances, regional power balances, and emerging third forces could fragment the 2027 vote, making it harder for any single candidate to win in the first round.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.