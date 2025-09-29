Angola Officially Joins Unesco's World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Luanda — Angola reached a historic milestone today in conservation and sustainable development, officially joining UNESCO's World Map of Biosphere Reserves with the designation of the "Quiçama Biosphere Reserve."

According to a press release seen by ANGOP this Saturday, this integration represents international recognition of the country's commitment to protecting biodiversity, promoting scientific knowledge, and strengthening local communities, in line with the objectives of UNESCO's "Man and the Biosphere" (Man and the Biosphere) Programme.

The announcement ceremony took place during the 37th Session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (UNESCO - Man and the Biosphere), held in Hangzhou, China, and was attended by the Angolan delegation, led by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Iury Valter de Sousa Santos.

This achievement, achieved in the year Angola celebrates its 50th anniversary of independence, was largely due to the commitment of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, which reinforces the Angolan government's commitment to the sustainable management of its natural resources and the appreciation of the traditional knowledge of communities living in harmony with the environment.

With the new designation, Angola joins the International Network of Biosphere Reserves, comprised of more than 700 reserves in 150 countries.

The reserves are spaces dedicated to promoting innovative solutions that combine environmental conservation, socioeconomic development, and scientific research.

The "Quiçama Biosphere Reserve" covers an area of 33,160 km², limited from the mouth of the Longa River to the tip of the island of Luanda, encompassing ecosystems of high ecological and biological importance, such as the Mussulo Cuanza Complex and Cabo Ledo. It also includes the Longa area and other areas of high ecological sensitivity, such as mangroves, lagoons, and bird and sea turtle nesting areas (such as the Cazanga Islands and the Ilhéu dos Pássaros Nature Reserve).

It is also home to emblematic species of Angolan fauna and flora, including the African manatee (Trichechus senegalensis) and the savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana).

About the "Man and the Biosphere" (MaB) Programme Created by UNESCO in 1971, the MaB Programme promotes a scientific and participatory approach to improving the relationship between people and the environment.FMA/ART/DOJ