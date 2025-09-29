Zimbabwe: No Rates Hike for Bulawayo in 2026 - Water, Sanitation Take Largest Chunk of Proposed Standstill Budget

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has proposed a standstill budget for the 2026 financial year, assuring residents that there will be no increase in rates and rentals.

The US$224,7 million proposal is meant to cushion households and businesses from further financial strain while balancing the city's urgent service delivery needs.

According to the breakdown, US$157,5 million is earmarked for recurrent expenditure and US$67,2 million for capital projects.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A significant portion of the budget -- US$70,3 million, or nearly a third -- will go towards improving water and sanitation services.

Bulawayo has for years struggled with perennial water shortages due to shrinking dam levels, ageing infrastructure and rising demand. The city has had to implement strict water rationing, with residents in some suburbs going for weeks without supply. Council has consistently placed water at the centre of its budgets as it battles to secure alternative sources, improve pumping efficiency and reduce losses from leakages and illegal connections.

The recurrent expenditure towards water and sanitation will be US$47,5 million, while the capital expenditure has been set at US$22,8 million.

In terms of priorities, water has been put as the top priority for next year, followed by health, sewerage, housing, roads, education, public lighting, social services and civic protection.

"Major focus areas for 2026 will be water supply reliability (US$3,5 million), non-revenue water reduction (US$3,9 million), pumping capacity and efficiency (US$958 000), water reticulation (US$3,2 million), effluent quality (US$145 000) and reclaimed water output (US$1,8 million).

"The strategic goals are to enhance infrastructure resilience and efficiency, improve water quality and environmental protection and upgrade sanitation facilities and security," reads part of the presentation from the local authority.

Still on water and sanitation, the local authority revealed that refuse collection would be maintained once weekly and extended to Cowdray Park's Hlalani Kuhle area and other newly developed areas. They also stated that they will carry out waste education activities to promote the culture of cleanliness among the residents of Bulawayo and further enforcement activities will be enhanced to deter littering and illegal dumping.

To address persistent non-revenue water losses, projects include replacing mains along Masotsha Avenue near Inxwala Grounds at an expected cost of US$600 000, Pumula East (US$1,4 million), rehabilitating the Tuli-Criterion 15-inch steel pipeline (US$1,2 million), and citywide meter replacement (US$700 000).

On infrastructure, council will modernise public lighting, including solar-powered streetlights along Old Khami Road and upgrade traffic systems with cameras, loops and solar-powered signals in the CBD.

"A priority focus is on major corridors like Gwanda Road and Cecil Avenue and also the installation of solar-powered streetlights on Old Khami Road (between Nketa and Siyephambili Drive) to improve reliability and reduce long-term operational costs," reads the presentation,

"For traffic lights, there will be the installation of cameras, traffic loops and right-turning arrows at intersections and at locations that are prone to traffic congestion, violations and accidents. Further, there will be the conversion of traffic lights at high-volume central business district intersections to solar power to ensure uninterrupted operation and enhance road safety during power outages."

The BCC further revealed that on building construction and maintenance, they will focus on Tower Block rehabilitation, Revenue Hall rehabilitation, Magwegwe Revenue Office, Bhaktas Market construction, Emkambo reconstruction, Cowdray Park and Emganwini Clinic Construction and also the construction of the Luveve Cemetery toilets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other targeted projects are Umvutsha Cemetery toilet construction, construction of five public toilets citywide in the CBD, Emganwini, Barbourfields, Entumbane and Maplanka Gwabalanda, completion of Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital laundry and kitchen and staff house construction at Aisleby Primary School.

Sporting and recreational facilities will also receive attention, with upgrades planned for Barbourfields and White City Stadiums, plus swimming pool rehabilitations in Barham Green, North End and Cowdray Park.

"There will also be construction works at Vulindlela Primary School, Sizalendaba School Construction, Mzilikazi and Magwegwe Library Rehabilitation and the construction of a new school in Cowdray Park," reads the presentation.