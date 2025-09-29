Zimbabwe: Let's Support the Vulnerable - VP Chiwenga

Hwedza — VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has rallied society to be compassionate and always remember the vulnerable, including those living with disabilities.

He made the call when he officially opened Mwana Anokosha Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Art Gallery at the Chiwenga homestead.

The PVO was consummated in honour of the Vice President's grandfather - Mr Marimo Guvheya Chiwenga - who partook in nationalist activities in the 1950s and early 1960s and was at one time jailed together with the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo.

So passionate about the well-being of the community at large was Sekuru Chiwenga that in his final moments in 1965, he challenged his then nine-year-old grandson to pick up the spear and fight for independence.

"As the Government, churches, the business community and philanthropists, we must come together to support those living with disabilities," said VP Chiwenga.

"It is our duty to care for them, just as we care for our own families. Living with a disability is not a punishment from God. Why should God inflict suffering on these young children?

"It is our responsibility to demonstrate our compassion by helping the vulnerable, rather than merely indulging those who are already well-off.

"A wheelchair can mean the world to someone who cannot walk; to them, it is as valuable as a Rolls Royce. By focusing on such meaningful contributions, we align with the United Nations' call to uphold the rights of persons living with disabilities, as well as our Government's philosophy of leaving no one behind.

"Let us commit to making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most," said VP Chiwenga.

The launch was attended by several dignitaries, including Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Advocate Itai Ndudzo and Minister of Youth Tino Machakaire, among other senior Government officials.

Before the formal proceedings began, VP Chiwenga paid homage to his uncle by placing flowers on his grave.

Accompanied by family members, including 97-year-old Sekuru Masocha Chiwenga, the youngest son of Sekuru Marimo, VP Chiwenga gave a brief history of his family.

"My grandfather was the one who picked up soil in Harare and exclaimed, 'You white man, did you bring soil to this land? This is our country.'

"He boldly challenged the status quo, enduring imprisonment alongside figures like our former Vice President Joshua Nkomo," said VP Chiwenga.

"He was released in 1965, the same year he passed away. In his final moments, he called me to his bedside and named me Nyikadzino, telling me, 'You are the one who will accomplish what I could not: liberate this country.'

"At the time, I could not fully grasp his words.

"Later during my school years, Father Paschal would suggest to us that to serve our people, we could either join the liberation struggle or become Catholic priests. Ultimately, I chose to fight in the war," said VP Chiwenga.