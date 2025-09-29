Sudan: Prime Minister Discusses Food Blockade Crisis in El-Fashir With Former WFP Executive Director and Current 'Foodbo' Director David Beasley

New York, Sept. 28, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris held an important meeting in New York with Mr. David Beasley, former Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) and current Director of the "Foodbo" organization, under whose leadership the WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The discussions addressed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in several besieged Sudanese cities, including El-Fashir, which is suffering under a severe blockade imposed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The meeting focused on possible ways to break this inhumane blockade, which deprives civilians of their right to food and humanitarian assistance and exacerbates their daily suffering.

Both sides called on the international community - states, organizations, and individuals - to assume their moral and humanitarian responsibilities and urgently deliver aid to Al-Fashir and other conflict-affected areas, particularly South Kordofan.

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris stressed the importance of international solidarity in confronting what he described as a "humanitarian catastrophe," affirming that silence in the face of civilian suffering amounts to indirect complicity with those seeking to starve and humiliate the Sudanese people.

For his part, Mr. David Beasley pledged to exert all possible efforts to brief the U.S. administration and American public opinion on the grave risks resulting from the ongoing blockade and the crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the RSF militia against innocent civilians.

The meeting was attended from the Sudanese side by Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eyesir; Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Al-Harith Idris; Sudan's Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Mohamed Abdallah Idris; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Idris Ismail Farajallah; Prime Minister's Advisor Dr. Hussein Al-Hafian; Minister Plenipotentiary Ammar Mohamed Mahmoud and Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdel-Azim.