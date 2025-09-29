Nigeria: Govt Rubbishes International Claims of Religious Genocide in Nigeria

The federal government has strongly rebutted recent allegations stemming from international platforms and online influencers that terrorists operating in Nigeria were engaged in a systematic ethno-religious genocide against Christians.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, rubbished such claims as patently false, baseless, despicable, and divisive. Idris described the reports that portrayed Nigeria's security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group as a gross misrepresentation of reality.

The minister urged the international media and other commentators to act responsibly, respect facts and avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric. He also charged them to support the country's ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.

He explained: "While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful. It over-simplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals who seek to divide Nigerians along religious or ethnic lines.

"The violent activities of terrorist groups are not confined to any particular religious or ethnic community. These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith. Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands".

He reiterated the government's commitment to completely degrading terrorist groups and securing the lives and property of all citizens.

The minister noted that the resolve was already yielding results given that between May 2023 and February 2025, over 13,543 terrorists and criminals were neutralised while nearly 10,000 hostages were rescued in multiple military operations across the country.

He cited the the top leadership of Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan - commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria's Al-Qaeda affiliate, led by Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara'a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU; and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara's proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy that was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation last month.

According to him, the feats by the security forces underscored their determination and success and exposed as unfounded the notion that Nigeria is passively tolerating religiously motivated terrorism.

"The federal government is steadfast in its duty to protect every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or religious identity, and continues to work with international partners to address the global threat of terrorism.

"The Nigerian Armed Forces and Police have demonstrated their commitment to accountability by conducting several court martials and prosecutions to hold their officials accountable for any misconduct. This effort underscores the importance of discipline and adherence to the rule of law within our security agencies.

"Nigeria is a multi-religious state with large populations of both Christians and Muslims. We are home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the world, alongside some of the biggest Pentecostal churches and the largest Anglican congregation globally.

"Christianity is neither endangered nor marginalised in Nigeria. It is doubtful that foreign interlopers into Nigeria's affairs are aware that the current heads of both the Armed Forces and the Police Force are Christians--a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership," Idris submitted.

He affirmed that in the fight against terrorism, Nigeria had made significant strides in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects, stressing that the country had successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects and secured over 700 convictions.

The minister said: "We are currently moving into our eighth prosecution cycle, further demonstrating our resolve to tackle terrorism and its sponsors.

"Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding justice and enhancing security. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who threaten our nation's peace and stability are brought to justice".

He faulted the notion that the Nigerian story is one of religious genocide or persecution, rather, describing it as a story of resilience, diversity, and a globally acknowledged commitment to peaceful coexistence.

The minister reiterated that in March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Muhammad Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre, saying their decades-long work to promote trust and tolerance across faiths now serves as a model for peacebuilding in all 56 Commonwealth countries.

"This means that Nigeria is not only exporting culture and music to the world--we are also exporting proven frameworks for interfaith harmony," Idris stated.