Uganda: Bushenyi District Boss Pulls Out of Race After Meeting With Museveni

The race for Bushenyi District Local Council V (LCV) chairmanship ahead of the 2026 general elections appears set, as ex-journalist Prosper Twebaze remains unopposed following claims that incumbent Jaffari Basajjabalaba has withdrawn.

Basajjabalaba, the current LCV chairman, was reportedly in discussions with NRM leadership, including President Yoweri Museveni, to step aside in the interest of party cohesion.

Sources indicated the move was meant to promote unity within the ruling party, with suggestions that Basajjabalaba could later be offered a top government position.

President Museveni confirmed the development via his official X account, stating, "I met my daughter Resty Namutamba from Luuka and Mr Jaffari Basajjabalaba, the LC 5 Chairman of Bushenyi, both of whom belong to the NRM.

"I wish to commend them for accepting to withdraw from the race in favor of the NRM flag bearers. This is in line with our NRM principles and it should be promoted because it saves time and eliminates divisions."

However, Basajjabalaba contradicted these reports in a phone call with the Nile Post, asserting he is still contesting the 2026 elections.

"But who has told you that I have withdrawn from the race? I am still here and I will contest come 2026. I will get time and speak to the media," he said.

The July NRM primaries saw Twebaze secure a decisive victory over Basajjabalaba, capturing 66,101 votes (86.2%) against Basajjabalaba's 10,597 (13.8%), making Twebaze the official NRM flag bearer for the LCV race.

Twebaze, a former journalist from Nyeibingo village in Ruhumuro subcounty, resigned after 10 years in media to pursue elective politics.

His overwhelming primary victory places him among the highest-scoring NRM flag bearers nationwide, and local voters in Bushenyi have already expressed support and congratulations ahead of the 2026 polls.