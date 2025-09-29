Africa: Countries and Global Leaders Recognized for Their Action to Tackle the Obesity Crisis

press release

On 25 September, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (UNIATF) recognized 12 countries and 7 non-State actors pioneering innovative, multisectoral action on obesity. From bold fiscal policies such as sugar taxes to cutting-edge digital tools and nationwide school meal programmes, these champions demonstrated how diverse strategies can converge to create strong and lasting impact.

The 2025 UNIATF Awards to celebrate champions in reducing obesity took place during the Tenth Annual Meeting of the Friends of the Task Force, Accelerating Action on Obesity Prevention and Management, convened by WHO, the Government of Egypt and UNIATF on the occasion of the opening week of the Eightieth Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Fourth UN High Level Meeting (HLM) on noncommunicable diseases.

"Obesity is largely preventable. Yet millions of people around the world face environments that make it easier to gain weight and harder to stay healthy," said Dr Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control. "These champions demonstrate that progress is possible, and their leadership inspires collective action to stop obesity worldwide."

Obesity rates have more than doubled in the past three decades. Today, one in eight people worldwide lives with obesity, driving up rates of diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and other NCDs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The WHO Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity lays out a roadmap for governments and partners to act decisively. Its five pillars focus on:

scaling up proven, cost-effective actions

supporting delivery for real-world impact

driving global advocacy

engaging a wide range of partners

strengthening accountability at every level.

WHO has recognized the need to tackle the global obesity crisis in an urgent manner for many years and remains committed to supporting countries in their efforts and to recognizing their achievements. The World Health Assembly Global Nutrition Targets aim to ensure no increase in childhood overweight, and the global NCD target aims to halt the rise of diabetes and obesity by 2025.

Winners of the 2025 Task Force Awards

Ministries of Health (or government agency under a ministry of health)

Ministry of Health and Population, Egypt Ministry of Health, Greece Ministry of Health, Malaysia Instituto Nacional de Salud Pública - Gobierno de México Directorate-General of Health, Ministry of Health, Portugal National Nutrition Council, Philippines National Obesity Treatment Center, Qatar Metabolic Institute, Hamad Medical Corporation Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health, Republic of Seychelles National Department of Health, Republic of South Africa Ministry of Health, Spain Ministry of Health, Timor-Leste

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nongovernmental organizations, academia, and foundations