Africa: Core Funders of Medical Research Commit to Strengthening Clinical Trials Worldwide

Some of the world's largest funders of medical research have today committed, through the signature of a joint statement, to implement WHO standards to strengthen clinical trial systems and ensure that research better serves patients and communities. The statement sets out measures to integrate clinical trials into sustainable national infrastructure, improve trial design, ensure that trial populations are representative, and embed best practices on transparency, data management and public engagement.

The move builds on the momentum of the recent launch of WHO's Guidance for Best Practices for Clinical Trials and the Global Action Plan for Clinical Trial Ecosystem Strengthening (GAP-CTS). The statement also draws on the 2017 WHO joint statement on public disclosure of results from clinical trials and the 2023 Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GloPID-R) funders' roadmap for clinical trial coordination.

Adopted against the backdrop of the World Health Assembly resolution on strengthening clinical trials (WHA 75.8), the statement recognizes the pivotal role of funders in shaping a clinical trial ecosystem that delivers trustworthy evidence, improves efficiency and ensures equity in access to research benefits.

Embedding trials in sustainable systems

The statement recognizes the importance of embedding the clinical trials within national health and research infrastructure and aligning them with local priorities. Also in the statement, funders pledge to build on existing resources where possible, support the development of capacity where it is lacking, and ensure early engagement with communities and patients. Recipients of funds for clinical trials will also receive direct support to meet best-practice obligations, including data management, patient and community involvement, and ensuring that trial populations are representative.

Designing trials to answer unmet needs

Trials must be well designed, address gaps in evidence, and include the populations most likely to benefit. Applicants will be expected to show how their proposals involve patients and communities, include diverse participants, and are guided by systematic reviews. Funders will review trial designs to ensure they are appropriate, practical and generalizable, and require applicants to set out plans for responsible data management and sharing.

Meeting best-practice standards

Funders also committed to ensure that trials are conducted to the highest international standards. This includes registering trials in publicly accessible registries, updating results within 12 months of completion, and publishing protocols, statistical analysis plans and findings in open-access journals. Funders further agreed to encourage timely sharing of interpretable results during public health emergencies and support data sharing in line with international standards.

By aligning policies and practice, research funders aim to create a more coordinated global trial ecosystem. The commitments made are expected to reduce duplication, improve efficiency in use of funds, and ensure that clinical evidence better reflects the needs of diverse populations. They also respond to the ethical imperative of transparency, which helps build trust among trial participants and the public.

Within six months, signatories will develop a set of high-level, measurable indicators to track collective progress. These indicators will help assess how far funders are delivering on their commitments and provide a framework for accountability across the research community.

Quotes from signatories

Pr. Steve Wesselingh, Chief Executive Officer, Australia National Health and Medical Research Council

"To ensure NHMRC remains a world leader in clinical trials, we are committed to working with our global funders of health and medical research on implementing agreed standards that will improve the clinical trial operating environment, ensuring a more robust, consistent and efficient international approach to best practice for clinical trials."

Dr Pramod Joshi, Executive Chief-Member Secretary, Nepal Health Research Council

"Nepal is committed to strengthening collaboration in health research. By working together across countries, we can address shared challenges more effectively and ensure that research translates into meaningful improvements in public health. In line with the new WHO guidelines, we are also prioritizing the development of a robust clinical trial ecosystem that upholds the highest standards of ethics, quality and transparency".

Prof Ntobeko Ntusi, President and CEO, South African Medical Research Council

"On behalf of the SAMRC, we are honoured to be a signatory to this important statement. Our organization is committed to ensuring that trials conducted in our region are registered in the PACTR and SANCTR Clinical Trial Registries. This strengthens transparency and accountability in clinical research. A well-coordinated clinical trial ecosystem is vital to the health system, as it accelerates innovation, supports evidence-based policy, strengthens regulatory decision-making and ensures equitable access to safe and effective interventions for all populations."

Dr John-Arne Rottingen, Chief Executive of Wellcome

"Clinical trials are a critical part of getting interventions and products to the people that need them most, as well as increasing our understanding of health conditions and diseases. Without representation and engagement with the communities affected, the products and policies resulting from clinical trials risks deepening disparities. As global health funders, we must support efforts to build sustainable clinical trial capabilities rooted in evidence-based best practice, which meets local needs within existing health systems. To truly achieve health equity and have the most impact, trials must be well-designed and reflect the diversity and context of the communities they aim to benefit."

Dr Paul Hébert, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"Patient and community involvement is essential to building trust and ensuring that clinical trials are impactful and reflect the needs of those they serve, while transparency helps us reduce research waste. CIHR is pleased to be part of this joint commitment to promote clinical trials best practices alongside valued research funding partners."

Pr. Didier Samuel, Chairman and CEO of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm)

"Inserm is proud to endorse the 2025 Joint Statement on Strengthening Clinical Trials as a clear policy commitment to coordinated, sustainable trial ecosystems that align with national priorities and global standards. By embedding WHO's best practices into funding policies--supporting robust design, inclusive participation, transparent reporting, and accountable data sharing--we can drive systemic improvements that make clinical research more effective, equitable, and responsive to public health needs."

Pr. Yazdan Yazdanpanah, Director of ANRS Emerging Infectious Disease, Inserm

"Clinical trials are key to identify efficacious innovations for prevention and care and to implement efficient interventions improving patients and communities' health. ANRS Emerging Infectious Disease as an international funder is honored to be a signatory of this important statement and to support efforts for clinical trials to align with national and regional priorities, meet best-practice standards, ensure equitable access to effective interventions, and be conducted through an international approach.

Dr Michael Makanga, Executive Director, Global Health EDCTP3

"Strengthening the clinical trials ecosystem is a shared priority for Europe and Africa. As one of the major funders of cross-continental clinical research, Global Health EDCTP3 fully supports WHO's call to enhance trial design and implementation, integrate trials within national health systems, prioritise unmet medical needs and populations, and ensure meaningful patient and community involvement - all essential components for improving public health outcomes and increasing rigour and trust in clinical trials."