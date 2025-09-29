Sudan: Sixth Infantry Division Repels Militia Attack, Inflicts Heavy Losses in Personnel and Equipment

El-Fashir, 27 September 2025 (SUNA) - The Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir confirmed that the city came under intermittent heavy artillery shelling from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This was followed by an attempted infiltration and attack by the terrorist militia from the northern and southwestern axes.

The Division's forces successfully repelled the assault, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment.

The Division reported that in the evening, the militia targeted residential neighborhoods with heavy artillery, suicide drones, and light weapons. However, by the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of citizens, no civilian casualties were recorded.

In a statement Saturday, the Division reassured the Sudanese people at home and abroad that the situation in El-Fashir remains stable, affirming that its forces are steadfast and cohesive on all fronts, determined to continue their victories and break the siege on the city.

The command of the Sixth Infantry Division and the Joint Force also congratulated its troops and the heroes of the Lion's Whisker Commando units on the major victories achieved in the Kordofan axis, particularly in Um Sayala, Al-Ayari, and Al-Khowei, where the militia suffered heavy losses.

The command concluded by extending tribute and appreciation to the Armed Forces, the Joint Force, the Police, the Intelligence Service, the People's Resistance, mobilized personnel, and the supporting engineering, armored, and elite units. It also invoked mercy for the martyrs, speedy recovery for the wounded, and the safe return of the missing.