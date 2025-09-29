South Africa: Somali Businesswoman Killed, Another Injured in Johannesburg Shooting

Johannesburg — A Somali businesswoman was shot dead and another man injured in a targeted shooting late Saturday in the Mayfair suburb of Johannesburg, local sources and community members confirmed.

The incident occurred on Somerset Street, a bustling area within Mayfair known for its large Somali diaspora community. The victim, identified only as Aaliyah, was reportedly a mother of three.

A second Somali national, named Abdiaziz Gendershe, sustained injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities in South Africa have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made as of Sunday. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Community leaders expressed concern over the growing violence targeting Somali nationals in the country, particularly business owners who have long complained of insecurity and xenophobic attacks.

According to sources close to the family, Aaliyah was the widow of Mahmoud Abdirahman Siyad Doole, who was also fatally shot in Mayfair on April 13 this year.

South Africa has seen a troubling rise in violence against foreign nationals, with Somali shopkeepers often falling victim to armed robberies, targeted killings, and extortion.

"This is another painful reminder of how vulnerable our community is," said a Somali elder in Mayfair who asked not to be named for safety reasons.

Security officials in south Africa have not released a formal statement but confirmed that investigations are ongoing.