Sudan: Increase in Vaccination Coverage Against Measles, Rubella, and Cholera in Al-Gezira and Khartoum States

28 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Federal Operations Chamber for the Cholera, Measles, and Rubella Campaigns has confirmed a rise in vaccination coverage against measles and rubella in four localities of Al-Gezira State (Greater Medani, Al-Hassahisa, Al-Kamlin, and East Al-Gezira), where 1,031,476 individuals were vaccinated out of the total target of 1,338,906 people aged 9 months to 15 years.

The campaign has been extended for one more day, until Sunday, instead of concluding on Saturday.

In its virtual meeting on Saturday evening, the Operations Chamber also reported that 641,851 people were vaccinated against cholera in three localities of Khartoum State (Bahri, Karari, and Umbadda), out of a total target of 1,202,381 individuals aged one year and above.

The Chamber reviewed progress reports from liaison officers and federal supervisors, covering team performance, home visits, geographical coverage, health promotion activities, vaccine supply, side effects, and case monitoring during the campaigns.

It renewed its call to community leaderships to encourage citizens to receive vaccinations, stressing that immunization boosts community protection and reduces infection rates.

