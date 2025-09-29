Somalia: Somali President Concludes U.S. Visit Amid Questions Over Impact and Trump Meeting

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has concluded an official visit to the United States, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly and held a series of high-level bilateral meetings focused on Somalia's security and political future.

During his stay, President Mohamud chaired a key meeting on support for the African Union's new mission in Somalia, AUSOM, which has been struggling to secure adequate funding. Officials noted that some partner countries, including Egypt, have yet to deploy promised troops.

Despite the broad scope of the visit, public reaction inside Somalia remained muted, as attention at home was dominated by growing tensions over contested land issues in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a surprise appearance, Mohamud also attended a formal dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and posed for photographs with him.

The moment sparked debate online, given Trump's past controversial remarks targeting Somalia and Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

There was no official statement indicating that President Mohamud addressed these remarks during the meeting.

The trip, while diplomatically significant, drew limited public engagement, with many Somalis questioning whether it produced tangible outcomes for a country facing persistent security, economic, and political challenges.