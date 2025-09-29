Somalia's Parliament Remains Inactive for Four Months Amid Growing Criticism

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's federal parliament has remained inactive for more than four consecutive months, with no clear indication of when sessions will resume, sparking growing concern and criticism from political analysts and members of the public.

Scheduled sittings for both the Lower House (House of the People) and the Upper House (Senate) were expected to resume on September 20, but were delayed without official explanation from parliamentary leadership or the federal government.

Political analyst Eng. Nuur Sheikh Ali, speaking to Radio Shabelle, described the current parliament as "the weakest in Somalia's history."

He accused the Speaker of the House of prioritizing personal interests over national service, alleging that the leadership has failed to uphold its constitutional responsibilities.

"The speaker is using the position for his own political survival, not to serve the Somali people," said Nuur.

He further criticized some MPs as unqualified and undeserving of their seats in parliament, claiming they were selected based on clan loyalty rather than merit.

He added that many of them act as blind defenders of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, even when he makes clear political missteps.

"These are not lawmakers with the required intellect or political awareness," he said.

The ongoing suspension of parliamentary sessions comes at a time when Somalia faces critical issues, including constitutional reforms, security challenges, and preparations for future elections.

No official statement has been issued by the parliamentary secretariat regarding the delay, leaving the timeline for reopening unclear.