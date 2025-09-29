Somalia: Puntland Forces Claim Major Gains Against ISIS in Northeastern Somalia

Garowe, Somalia, Sept 28, 2025 — Puntland regional forces in northeastern Somalia said Sunday they had made significant progress in their ongoing military campaign against ISIS militants entrenched in the Cal Miskaad mountain range in the Bari region.

The offensive, supported by aerial strikes from international partners including the United States and the United Arab Emirates, has reportedly targeted key militant hideouts in the rugged highlands.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni praised the role of international allies in the fight, highlighting the strategic impact of air support in weakening the group's strongholds.

"These operations have dealt serious blows to ISIS positions in the Cal Miskaad area," Deni said. "The cooperation from our partners has been critical to these achievements."

However, the president acknowledged that some airstrikes had unintentionally caused civilian casualties, adding that Puntland authorities had assumed responsibility for providing emergency assistance and support to affected families.

The ongoing campaign aims to fully dislodge ISIS from the region, although officials noted that the mountainous terrain and the risk to nearby civilian populations remain major operational challenges.

ISIS fighters have maintained a presence in Bari's remote hills since 2015, carrying out sporadic attacks across Puntland. Local forces have vowed to continue the offensive until the militants are eradicated from the area.