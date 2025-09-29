South Africa: Cape Town Puts Road Safety in Focus for Transport Month

With Transport Month officially kicks off on 1 October 2025, the City of Cape Town will this year place the spotlight on road safety, an issue of utmost importance.

The City's Urban Mobility Directorate said it will be communicating with residents across multiple platforms on how to share the road responsibly in an effort to promote road safety.

City's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas highlighted that two people die on the roads in the Western Cape every day.

"This figure is alarming and very close to home. The safety of road users has decreased significantly over the last few years. Transport Month provides us with the opportunity to educate and inform road users on how to stay safe, especially over the next few months as we enter the more festive period of the year.

"Many of us have developed bad habits or are simply not present or aware while we are walking or driving, and the intention is to refocus the attention on safety; and to promote key road safety practices among pedestrians, scholars, passengers, cyclists, motorcyclists and motorists. We will be highlighting how to share the road responsibly in keeping Cape Town moving, safely," Quintas said in a statement.

The Urban Mobility team will be hosting a series of road safety awareness events around Cape Town during Transport Month.

Among the planned events include:

An event for scholars, in collaboration with the Safety and Security Directorate and Pedal Power Association (PPA) at the Learner Traffic Centre in Mitchells Plain. This event will target primary school learners where they will meet with the Road Safety officers, who will demonstrate road safety tips for walking and cycling on our roads.

A cycling event, where the focus will be safety tips, correct hand signalling and where to ride on the road. This activation will take place in Khayelitsha in partnership with Khaltsha Cycles, Bicycle Empowerment Network (BEN) and PPA.

An event in Bree Street, for pedestrians and cyclists to demonstrate relevant safety tips. This event will include an obstacle course in collaboration with our partners Young Urbanists and BEN Bikes.

In concluding Transport Month on 31 October, the focus will be on motorists in the CBD. This event aims to promote courteous driving and to remind road users not to block intersections.

The city will also support the Open Langa event on Sunday, 26 October, a one-day Open Streets Day event with the temporary closure of King Langa, Libalele and Lerotholi Avenue.

This event will transform these streets into a festive, car-free environment alive with art, music, activities, and local enterprise, with the focus on pedestrians.

The city will share details of the planned events in coming days.