Zimbabwe: High Court Strikes Off U.S.$5m Construction Dispute Over Botched Land Deals

THE High Court has struck off a multi-million-dollar damages claim brought by Construction Resources Africa against Central African Building & Construction Company (Pvt) Ltd and its former directors, citing inconsistent papers and improper service of summons on defendants now resident in Australia.

In a judgment handed down on September 5, 2025, Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that the plaintiff's application for default judgment could not succeed because its case was riddled with contradictions and fatal procedural flaws.

"The plaintiff's papers are consequently not in order... it is not the duty of the court to do a reconciliation of a litigant's papers, which are in contest, inconsistent or incongruent with each other," he said.

The court also found that service of summons on third and fourth defendants, father and son Jose and Luis Viera was defective, since they were "peregrines currently residing in Australia" and could not have been validly served in Harare.

"There was therefore no proper service of summons and declaration on the third and fourth defendants,"Chitapi held.

Construction Resources Africa had sued the company and the Vieras for over US$5 million in damages, alleging unjust enrichment and unlawful interference in contracts. The claims included US$260,000 for improvements at a Mount Pleasant property, US$36,000 for improvements in Msasa, US$281,000 refund of purchase price and US$125,000 in lost rentals as well as over US$4 million in alleged lost revenue from aborted construction contracts with Chinhoyi University of Technology and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).

The plaintiff also sought declarations that it retained a right of retention over the disputed properties and that the defendants had been unjustly enriched.

However, the judge said the case papers lacked clarity, with glaring inconsistencies in the description of the properties involved. The summons referred to "8 Comet Close, Mount Pleasant" and "8 Whitesway, Msasa," while the deeds of sale attached to the claim cited entirely different stands in Beverley East.

Justice Chitapi also rebuked defence counsel Mr. T.S. Manjengwa for attempting to address the court on behalf of the first and second defendants, despite them not being parties to the default judgment application.

"Mr Manjengwa clearly could not get the court's audience," the judge said, noting that under Rule 39(4)(b) of the High Court rules, a barred party cannot appear in judgment proceedings.

In the end, the judge struck the matter off the roll, stressing that the claim was fundamentally defective.

"In conclusion, the plaintiff's papers are in disorder, and the relief of default judgment is denied," he ruled.

Now Construction Resources Africa will have to regroup and refile if it intends to pursue its claims, prolonging a dispute that has dragged on for years.