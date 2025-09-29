Africa: Somaliland President Cirro to Participate in Africa-UAE Debate in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, - Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi "Cirro" will be among the distinguished guests at the upcoming Africa-UAE Debate (The African Debate - UAE), scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on September 30. The international forum will bring together African leaders, Emirati officials, and global investors to strengthen economic ties between Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The conference will focus on building long-term, sustainable partnerships in key sectors. Core themes include:

Expanding Africa-UAE economic relations

Investment in renewable energy

Developing infrastructure and regional connectivity

Boosting digital innovation and ICT

Enhancing food production and security

Leveraging existing trade agreements between the UAE and African states

Organizers say the platform is designed to directly connect investors with African markets, while also showcasing Africa's growth potential in a rapidly shifting global economy.

For Somaliland, which continues to seek international recognition while cultivating economic partnerships, the Abu Dhabi forum provides a vital stage. President Cirro is expected to highlight Somaliland's relative stability, democratic traditions, and peace in the Horn of Africa--elements he has consistently framed as pillars for attracting foreign direct investment.

He is also likely to emphasize Somaliland's untapped natural resources, strategic location along the Red Sea trade routes, and potential in renewable energy and agriculture.

The UAE has in recent years deepened its footprint in East Africa, investing in ports, logistics, and energy projects.

Somaliland already has established economic ties with the UAE, particularly through the Berbera port investment and trade relations.

Cirro's attendance signals Somaliland's continued pursuit of international economic partnerships, even as its political status remains unrecognized by most of the world.

The Africa-UAE Debate comes at a time of shifting geopolitical alignments, with Gulf states increasingly looking to Africa for trade, food security, and energy partnerships. For Somaliland, President Cirro's participation is more than symbolic--it is an opportunity to position the territory as a stable, investment-ready partner in a region often marked by volatility.