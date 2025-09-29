Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Addresses Four Key Issues Amid Rising Political Tensions

New York, - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, currently on an official visit to the United States, has spoken out on four critical issues affecting Somalia: the fight against Al-Shabaab, electoral reforms, economic development, and dialogue with Somaliland. His remarks came during a session organized by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, at a time when political tensions are running high back home.

President Hassan Sheikh began by highlighting what he described as "major victories" in the fight against terrorism, crediting Somali National Army forces and allied local fighters for reclaiming vast territories from Al-Shabaab. He emphasized that the counter-insurgency campaign is not limited to the battlefield but also involves efforts to undermine extremist financing and ideology.

"The war we are waging is not only military," the president stated. "It is also economic and ideological. Significant progress has been achieved on both fronts."

On elections, Hassan Sheikh reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing universal suffrage, noting that nationwide voter registration is currently underway for the highly anticipated "one person, one vote" system.

Turning to the economy, he pointed to Somalia's recent debt relief milestone, in which $5 billion in external debt was forgiven, as a sign of international confidence. He said new legal frameworks are being developed to encourage investment, particularly in natural resources such as oil, gas, and fisheries.

Finally, on Somaliland, the president reiterated Mogadishu's willingness to return to talks. While discussions remain stalled, he stressed that any dialogue must respect Somalia's unity and territorial integrity.

The speech comes against a backdrop of heightened political unrest in Mogadishu. Tensions escalated last week after clashes broke out between government forces and opposition-aligned troops at Warta Nabadda police station. The standoff has since fueled opposition mobilization and calls for mass protests against the government.

Somalia's counter-terrorism campaign remains a central pillar of Hassan Sheikh's presidency, with international partners watching closely.

The electoral process is highly contested, with opposition figures accusing the government of manipulating voter registration.

Economic reform, including debt forgiveness, has been hailed internationally as a turning point, though ordinary Somalis are yet to see tangible benefits.

Talks with Somaliland remain one of the thorniest political issues, with decades of mistrust complicating negotiations.

President Hassan Sheikh's remarks underscore his administration's attempt to project progress and stability on the international stage, even as domestic unrest threatens to undermine those claims. Whether his four-point agenda--security, democracy, economic reform, and national unity--can withstand the pressure of Somalia's volatile political climate remains uncertain.