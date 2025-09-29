Uganda: Museveni , Scientists Discuss Progress in Transforming Uganda Into Science-Led Economy

28 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has met a team of scientists and members of the innovation support ecosystem, led by Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, at State House Entebbe.

The scientists briefed the president on progress towards NRM's vision of transforming Uganda into a

science-led modern economy.

They highlighted achievements in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, production of diagnostic kits, standardization of natural medicines, and innovations in machine-building technologies.

President Museveni commended the scientists for "finally waking up" to their role in national transformation, assuring them of continued government support for their efforts.

On the issue of human capital, the president urged them to move beyond blaming colonialism, emphasizing that Uganda must harness its traditional knowledge, mechanize it, and standardize it in order to create wealth and prosperity.

Dr. Musenero thanked the president for his consistent support to science, technology and innovation, noting that her team is on the right track in embracing a science-led approach to development.

