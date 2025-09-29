Uganda: Museveni Launches 'Yoweri' Music Album, Commits Billions to Creative Industry Support

President Museveni, in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, yesterday presided over the launch of the Yoweri Music Album at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The event was organized by the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) under the leadership of Edrisa Musuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo.

President Museveni thanked Eddy Kenzo and Minister of State for Mineral Development, Phiona Nyamutoro, for organizing the creative industry, noting that while the government may not do everything, it can contribute to its growth.

He expressed delight at the diversity of the album, which features songs in different indigenous languages representing all regions of Uganda.

He explained that when the NRM government took power, it began with basics like health and peace, adding that the creative industry is now thriving because of the stability and good health care the government has ensured.

Museveni stressed that the sector had not been forgotten, but rather, with things stabilized, the government is now ready to fully support it.

"I am happy for the indigenous songs; the music is very good, I like it. This is a gold mine, and I shall support it," President Museveni said.

He further assured the musicians that the government would enhance its support to the creative industry after the elections. "We shall support you, even if you want 20 or 30 billion, as long as it is a one-time investment," he noted.

Eddy Kenzo expressed gratitude to the president for honoring their invitation, saying the album was prepared as a gesture of appreciation.

He acknowledged that the creative industry cannot thrive without peace, which he credited President Museveni for ensuring.

Kenzo also hailed the president as "the most hardworking human being I have ever seen," praising his relentless efforts in holding meetings and driving transformation to guarantee peace and stability in Uganda.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Kenzo thanked the president for giving all Ugandans a platform to shine, noting that even as a former street child with little formal education, he has been able to build a successful career from his talent.

He further assured the President that the support extended to the Uganda National Musicians Federation has been put to good use.

He explained that the funds helped establish regional studios, build common user facilities, and strengthen their SACCO, ensuring that musicians across the country benefit.

The album launch was attended by cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, music promoters, comedians, artists, and other key stakeholders in the creative industry.