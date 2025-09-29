Kenyan-Rwandan Music Connection Comes Alive in Kigali

Rwandan and Kenyan music dominated the World Champs Night Life concert playlist as Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller joined local acts Kid From Kigali, Shemi, and Angell Mutoni, to the Kigali Universe stage on the eve of the closure of the UCI Road World Championships.

Organised by Watuwave in partnership with Kigali Universe, the concert saw headliners treat revelers to a series of local sounds, DJ playlists, and live performances, bringing a blend of music and cycling vibes to one of Kigali's most vibrant rooftop spots.

Local DJs drew the attention of concert goers with the best of their best playlists for a couple of hours before rapper Kid From Kigali stepped onto the stage at exactly 11:20 p.m. He performed Patience, Ahwii, among others, before inviting TheDiceKid to join him for Muraho, the track that introduced him to the game since its release in May.

However, the audience, largely dominated by Kenyans, seemed unmoved, as though they were waiting for a specific moment of hype. The music hardly seemed familiar to them and so was Angell Mutoni's.

She got to perform her tracks like Higher, Kare, 10 over 10, Bounce, and Ousaahh. They were lolcal crowd favorites but again, the audience was less into hip-hop than other genres.

She had struggled to hype the crowd until Bushali joined her to the stage for Kanguruke, a performance that finally brought some spark and lifted the atmosphere.

The momentum then passed to Shemi, though his set, featuring hits like Peace of Mind, One Time, and Uzambwire--was received with the same lukewarm response as his peers.

Among the notable attendees was Kenya's Ambassador, Janet Mwawasi Oben, alongside other esteemed guests, who joined the crowd in celebrating the UCI Road World Championships at a venue aptly described as the place "where the champions chill."

Nviiri the Storyteller was the next act after DJ RY's electrifying set, which had already moved the audience closer to the moment they had been waiting for.

The Niko Sawa hitmaker did not disappoint--several fans even stood up to join him on stage, supporting him from start to finish. His playlist included Kitenge, Niko Sawa, Overdose, Inside Out, Nikita, and more, finally lifting the audience into a mood they carried throughout the a.m hours.

Bensoul built on the same energy, performing most of his songs word for word with the audience. From Kautamu and Medicine to Extra Pressure and more, he kept the crowd engaged before inviting Alyn Sano, who appeared in a stylish look, to perform their collaboration song Chop Chop. The moment captured everyone's attention, and he concluded his show at 3 a.m.