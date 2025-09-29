Zimbabwe: Opposition MP Hwende Fights in Mnangagwa's Corner As Top Lawyer Pokes Holes in Zanu-PF Politburo Reshuffle

A fight has erupted on X, (formerly Twitter), between top Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu and Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament Charlton Hwende.

The row saw Hwende taking a swipe at lawyer-cum-politicians, branding political leaders with law backgrounds as unfit for public office, claiming they are obsessed with picking over legal documents.

Hwende's jibe indirectly included his former party boss Nelson Chamisa, and one-time fellow party member Fadzayi Mahere, who are both renowned lawyers and political figures.

Hwende's remarks came after Mpofu accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of bending Zanu PF's Constitution with his recent Politburo reshuffle, which saw Obert Mpofu demoted from his position as Secretary General.

"Nothing in the Zanu PF Constitution vests the First Secretary with the unilateral power to make the reassignments announced. Section 54 is clear on this as it sets out the full remit of his powers. In fact, in terms of section 49 the power to appoint heads is exercised during Congress and not anytime thereafter. A power not enshrined in the Constitution cannot lawfully be exercised," Mpofu posted on X.

In a blistering attack aimed at Mpofu, Hwende argued that the acclaimed lawyer was missing the political and economic realities that led to the demotion of his namesake Obert Mpofu, stating that the matter was now water under the bridge.

Hwende also suggested that the democratic project under the opposition had failed because of people like Mpofu.

"Zimbabwe's political mess has many architects, but a key group are the lawyers-turned-politicians. They are often terrible leaders because they confuse governance with legal analysis," Hwende posted.

"Their obsession with legal formalism, while ignoring the political and economic substance and realities, has been a major driver of policy paralysis and a disconnect from the populace.

"Obert Mpofu is gone; a political decision was made. On the 3rd term debate, the focus should now be on mobilising and sensitizing the masses instead of wasting time on analysing the constitution because eventually whatever politics demands will carry the day..."

Mpofu hit back, telling Hwende to steer clear of a discussion he doesn't understand and to focus on his "piggery project" that he shows off on social media.

"Muudzei aite zvegango nehochi nyaya dzevanhu vakuru asiyane nadzo. Zidofo remunhu!" (Tell him to focus on braai and piggery and back off from crucial discussions, the dull one.)

"Whoever is close to him ngaamutengere rimwe doro."(Buy him more beer).

Hwende, who lost his Parliamentary Public Accounts post due to power struggles within the CCC, is no stranger to controversy.

A few months ago, he apologised to former Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala for not pushing hard enough as the opposition for his release from prison, where he was held for nearly two years.

Hwende has become a bit of a loose cannon, attacking anyone, especially his former comrades in the opposition.

The Kuwadzana East lawmaker may have sealed his fate outside opposition politics with his constant attacks targeting his former colleagues.