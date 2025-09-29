Uganda: Kasese Police Rescue Stolen Child, Suspect Arrested

28 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

Police in Kasese District have rescued an 11-month-old baby and arrested a woman accused of stealing the child, an incident that has reignited concerns about rising cases of child theft in the area.

The suspect, Robinah Masika, 30, a resident of Base Camp Lower Cell in Central Division, Kasese Municipality, was apprehended on September 27 after officers from Kasese Central Police Station (CPS) launched a search with support from community members.

According to police, the baby--daughter of David Masereka--was taken at about 1:30pm when the suspect allegedly grabbed her from a housemaid without the parents' consent.

Despite the caretaker's resistance, Masika reportedly insisted she would return the baby but never did.

The matter was reported to the Local Council I chairperson, who immediately alerted police. A joint operation between security personnel and residents led to the suspect's arrest and the safe recovery of the child.

Rwenzori East Police spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime praised the community for its cooperation and urged parents to remain vigilant.

"Parents should always keep a close eye on their children, report such cases immediately to police, and ensure they have recent photos of their minors for easy identification," Tumushime said.

Police further encouraged the public to maintain updated emergency contacts and work closely with local leaders to combat child theft and similar crimes.

