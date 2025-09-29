Uganda: Museveni Urges Christians to Embrace Spiritual, Economic Living

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Christians to seek both spiritual and physical needs for a fulfilling, sustainable, and productive life.

Museveni said that Christians should not only seek spiritual needs which are satisfied through prayers, fasting, praise, and worship, etc, but also strive to have household money to enable them to meet essential needs, like food, shelter, and medicine, among others.

His message was delivered by Speaker, Anita Among at the thanksgiving and 10th anniversary of the Rt. Rev. Paul Kiptoo Masaba's episcopal ministry in the Diocese of Sebei and the dedication of St. Peter's Cathedral Church, Kokwomurya in Kapchorwa District on Sunday.

"In a modern economy, you cannot obtain the goods and services, which are necessary to sustain life without money. Therefore, the first step that must be taken by an individual or household is to eliminate moneylessness or subsistence living, which satisfies only one need i.e. food," Museveni said.

He added, "moneylessness can be eliminated by undertaking a profitable enterprise in one of the four sectors of commercial agriculture, industries, services, and ICT. These are the four sectors where you can create jobs and wealth."

He commended the Diocese of Sebei under the stewardship of Bishop Kiptoo for encouraging believers to work towards achieving decent and better standards of living and recognised the Diocesan projects aimed towards job creation and poverty eradication.

During the thanksgiving ceremony, Speaker Among, in the presence of His Grace, Rev. Dr Stephen Kaziimba, Archbishop of the Province of Church of Uganda dedicated the new cathedral-St. Peter's Church to God and also commissioned the Diocesan Health Centre IV and the Diocesan guest house.

This is the newest cathedral in the Anglican Church and the 488th health centre that the Anglican Church has constructed, with over 1000 primary and secondary schools across the country.

Speaker Among lauded the Church for complementing government programs by supporting education and health sectors and pledged government's unconditional support to such projects aimed at promoting humanity.

Kenya's Minister for Interior and National Administration, Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, who represented President William Ruto said Uganda and Kenya continue to enjoy a cordial relationship and the two countries have agreed on various areas of cooperation, including border trade, safety, and security.

"In terms of security, we are working together and learning a lot from Uganda to ensure that guns are not in wrong hands, movement of contraband and alcohol across the border, and also the taxation policy is well managed," Murkomen said.

Rev. Dr Kaziimba saluted Bishop Kiptoo for his 10 years of fruitful ministry full of resilience, resistance, and commitment.

He prayed that the new cathedral turns into a fortress of sanctity, renewed hope, forgiveness, and reconciliation for the Christians.

Kaziimba blasted people who come to church for showbiz rather than worship.

"Some Christians build churches but they don't come to worship in them. They only come on special occasions... Some leaders come to church because they want to be recognised. No prayer will resurrect a person or take them to heaven if they don't love the Lord," Kaziimba said.

He advised the Church not to hold funeral services for people who don't love God.

"People who never liked the church, their dead bodies should never be brought to church," he said. He further urged Ugandans to respect leaders but also called on leaders to return the favour.