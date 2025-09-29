Rwanda: Kagame Meets Cameroonian Boxer Carlos Takam

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, September 28, received veteran Cameroonian-French professional boxer Carlos Takam who recently launched the a boxing academy in Kigali.

The academy was established last week by the Carlos Takam Foundation to promote and develop the sport of boxing across Africa. It aims to nurture young talent and provide opportunities for aspiring boxers to train professionally.

ALSO READ: Carlos Takam to open boxing academy in Rwanda

During the meeting, Takam gifted the Head of State an original WBC World Champion belt as a tribute to Rwanda and the mission of the Foundation in the country.

Takam, 44, is known for his explosive punching power and aggressive style, he has contested several prestigious titles, including the WBC Silver heavyweight title, the WBO African heavyweight title, and the Commonwealth heavyweight title.

Over his career, he has fought 48 times, winning 40 bouts, losing seven, with one fight ending in a split decision.

In 2024, the veteran boxer expressed his interest in expanding his work to Rwanda, as part of his ongoing mission to develop and promote boxing across Africa.